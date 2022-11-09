UrduPoint.com

Chinese Investors Of Motor Sich Oppose Company's Forced Nationalization In Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Chinese Investors of Motor Sich Oppose Company's Forced Nationalization in Ukraine

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Beijing Skyrizon, a Chinese investor company of the Ukrainian aircraft manufacturer Motor Sich, said on Wednesday that it opposed the forced nationalization of the company's assets in Ukraine.

On Monday, Ukrainian newspaper Ekonomicheskaya Pravda reported that the Ukrainian authorities had decided to nationalize a number of enterprises owned by Ukrainian "oligarchs," including Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta and Motor Sich. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said that nationalized assets of enterprises, including Ukrnafta and Motor Sich, received the status of military property and were transferred to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

"We strongly oppose the shameless behavior of the Ukrainian authorities concerning the politicization of normal business conduct, the forcible nationalization of the Motor Sich company, and the unjustified violations of the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese investors," Beijing Skyrizon said on WeChat.

The company also said that the Chinese investors have legally invested in Motor Sich since 2014 and own its controlling block of shares via normal commercial channels.

"We exercise our legal rights and are strictly protected by law. We are the main stakeholder in the Motor Sich company," the statement added.

In November 2021, Beijing Skyrizon filed a suit with the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague demanding $4.5 billion in damages for Ukraine's violation of an investment agreement with China. According to the claim, the company has suffered damages both in Ukraine and China "as a result of the Ukrainian government's unfair attitude toward Chinese investors over the past five years and unceasing application of unlawful measures."

