BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Beijing Skyrizon, Chinese investor company of the Ukrainian aircraft manufacturer Motor Sich, said on Wednesday that it opposes the forced nationalization of the manufacture's assets.

Ukrainian publication Ekonomicheskaya Pravda reported on Monday that the country's authorities had decided to nationalize a number of enterprises owned by Ukrainian oligarchs, including Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta and Motor Sich, and the shares would become state property. Later in the day, the chairman of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, said that nationalized assets of enterprises, including Ukrnafta and Motor Sich, received the status of military property and were transferred to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

"We strongly oppose the shameless behavior of the state of Ukraine regarding the politicization of normal business processes, the forcible nationalization of the Motor Sich company and the unjustified plundering of the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese investors," the company said on WeChat.