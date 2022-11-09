Chinese Investors of Motor Sich Refuse to Stop Struggle For Their Rights Via Legal Means

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Beijing Skyrizon, Chinese investor company of the Ukrainian aircraft manufacturer Motor Sich, said on Wednesday that it will not give up the struggle for its rights through legal means.

Ukrainian publication Ekonomicheskaya Pravda reported on Monday that the country's authorities had decided to nationalize a number of enterprises owned by Ukrainian oligarchs, including Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta and Motor Sich, and the shares would become state property. Later in the day, the chairman of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, said that nationalized assets of enterprises, including Ukrnafta and Motor Sich, received the status of military property and were transferred to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

"We will continue to actively communicate with all parties in various ways, and we will never give up the fight to protect our rights through legal means," the company said on WeChat.

The Chinese company added that it opposed Kiev's abuse of state power and substitution of the concept of national security.

"We have always resolutely opposed the criminal actions of Ukraine concerning the abuse of state power, the substitution of national security concepts, the mixing of truth with lies, and the suppression of normal business activities of enterprises," Beijing Skyrizon said.