Chinese, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss JCPOA, Syria, Persian Gulf At Talks In Beijing

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 12:38 PM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, in the Chinese capital on Tuesday as both sides praised the strong relationship between Beijing and Tehran and stressed further cooperation on a number of key issues, including the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, in the Chinese capital on Tuesday as both sides praised the strong relationship between Beijing and Tehran and stressed further cooperation on a number of key issues, including the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"Today is the final day of the current year, and I am very glad to see you again. We are in fact in constant contact, and my colleagues informed me that this is your fourth visit to China, which fully demonstrates the high level of the strategic partnership between our countries on the most important international and regional issues," Wang told Zarif at the start of the meeting.

The Iranian foreign minister also expressed his pleasure at conducting his final engagement of 2019 in China. Zarif last visited China in August.

"I am grateful to you for spending the final day of the year with me. I was very happy that [Russian Foreign Minister] Sergey Lavrov's final meeting of 2019 was with me, and that this your final meeting of this year as well," Zarif said to Wang.

On Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters at a press conference that Wang and Zarif would discuss a range of issues including the JCPOA's implementation and other regional and global issues.

Additionally, Geng stated that China would seek to ensure the development of the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership, and press for peace and stability in the Persian Gulf amid rising tensions.

Zarif and Lavrov held talks on Monday before the Iranian foreign minister's trip to Beijing. The two foreign ministers discussed the JCPOA's implementation, the ongoing Syrian conflict, tensions in the Persian Gulf and mutual cooperation in the energy sector. Lavrov stated at the meeting that the JCPOA was dead unless the United States and the European Union comply fully with the terms of the agreement.

The JCPOA, commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal was signed between Iran and the so-called P5+1 countries, comprising Russia, China, France, UK, US and Germany. The European Union is also a signatory of the deal that requires the Iranian authorities to scale back the country's nuclear program and uranium reserves, in return for sanctions relief. The United States unilaterally withdrew from the deal in May 2018.

