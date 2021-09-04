Chinese, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation in Afghanistan - Beijing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, discussed during a phone call the situation in Afghanistan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The parties exchanged their views on the situation in Afghanistan," the statement read.

The Chinese minister underscored that Beijing and Tehran should strengthen cooperation and play a constructive role in achieving a smooth transition and restoration of peace in Afghanistan.

Although the United States has vacated Afghanistan, Washington is still responsible for the country's restoration, Wang said.

The US will fail to learn lessons from its experience in Afghanistan and inevitably make even bigger mistakes, he added.

On August 15, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) captured the Afghan capital of Kabul following months of a military offensive, whereupon the goverment collapsed. On Tuesday, the last American military airplane took off from the Kabul airport, putting an end to foreign military presence in the country that had lasted almost 20 years.