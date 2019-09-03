UrduPoint.com
Chinese Issues White Paper On Nuclear Safety

Chinese issues white paper on nuclear safety

China on Tuesday issued a white paper to introduce its approach to nuclear safety

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :China on Tuesday issued a white paper to introduce its approach to nuclear safety.

Titled "Nuclear Safety in China," the white paper was released by the State Council Information Office to elaborate on China's basic principles and policies in the field, share the concepts and practices of regulation, and clarify its determination to promote global nuclear safety governance and the actions it has taken to achieve this, according to the document.

