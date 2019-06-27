Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, discussed in phone talks participation of China's President Xi Jinping in the upcoming G20 Summit in Japan's Osaka, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, discussed in phone talks participation of China's President Xi Jinping in the upcoming G20 Summit in Japan's Osaka, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The conversation was held on Wednesday at the initiative of Japan, according to the ministry's statement.

"The Chinese president will take part in the G20 Summit. That is very important not only for the system of global governance and protection of multilateralism, but also for improving the Chinese-Japanese relations and expanding practical cooperation," Wang said.

The Chinese minister expressed hope that Beijing and Tokyo would focus on long-term development of the bilateral relations.

Kono stressed that Japan was welcoming Xi's participation in the upcoming G20 Summit and hoping that Tokyo and Beijing would manage to make positive contribution to further development of the bilateral relations.

"Japan hopes for boosting contacts and coordination [of positions] with China in order to ensure the summit's success," the minister added.

The G20 Summit will be held in the Japanese city of Osaka from Friday-Saturday.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, South Korea, South Africa, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Union and Japan. Along with the G20 members, Spain, Singapore, Thailand, Egypt, Senegal, Chile, Vietnam, the Netherlands, as well as representatives of international organizations such as the United Nations, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, WTO and others will also attend the summit.