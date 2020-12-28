UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Journalist Jailed For 4 Years Over Reports On Early COVID-19 Outbreak In Wuhan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 02:18 PM

Chinese Journalist Jailed for 4 Years Over Reports on Early COVID-19 Outbreak in Wuhan

A court in Shanghai on Monday found citizen journalist Zhang Zhan guilty of "picking quarrels and provoking trouble" in her reporting of the country's early coronavirus outbreak in the city of Wuhan early this year, Zhang's lawyer said, adding that the journalist was sentenced to four years in prison

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) A court in Shanghai on Monday found citizen journalist Zhang Zhan guilty of "picking quarrels and provoking trouble" in her reporting of the country's early coronavirus outbreak in the city of Wuhan early this year, Zhang's lawyer said, adding that the journalist was sentenced to four years in prison.

"At around 12 pm [04:00 GMT] on Monday, Shanghai Pudong New District Court issued a verdict for Zhang Zhan's case: she was sentenced to four years in prison over the crime of picking a quarrel and causing troubles," Zhang Keke wrote on Twitter, adding that the woman attended the hearing in a wheelchair.

Zhang has been held at a detention center in Shanghai's Pudong district since mid-May. In June, she started to refuse to take any food to protest her arrest.

According to various media reports, Zhang was among the first journalists to cover the early COVID-19 cases in Wuhan during the lockdown.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic started in China in December of last year. Initial reports indicated that the start of the COVID-19 epidemic in China was linked to a seafood market in the city of Wuhan in the Hubei Province.

Related Topics

Hearing Protest China Twitter Wuhan Shanghai June December Women Market Media Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

17 missing after Russian fishing boat sinks in Arc ..

7 seconds ago

Mongolia reports 16 more COVID-19 cases

9 seconds ago

Three members of dacoit gang busted in faisalabad

15 seconds ago

Elderly man found dead in faisalabad

3 minutes ago

KP govt declares extreme weather emergency, direct ..

3 minutes ago

Business community hail CM decision to allot land ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.