Chinese, Lao Militaries To Have Joint Medical Rescue Drill

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 01:26 PM

Chinese, Lao militaries to have joint medical rescue drill

A medical contingent from the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) will visit Laos on a 14-day humanitarian medical rescue joint training and provide medical services for locals from Aug. 13 to 26

A medical contingent from the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) will visit Laos on a 14-day humanitarian medical rescue joint training and provide medical services for locals from Aug. 13 to 26.

The 105-member team, together with 100 Lao military staff, will first conduct an emergency medical rescue drill in Vientiane, capital of Laos, which simulates response to mudslide disasters, from Aug. 13 to 19.

The contingent will then provide medical services, including free diagnoses, physical examinations and operations for Laotian government officials, military and their families as well as the public.

The mission is the third of its kind, and is seen as a sign of deeper cooperation between Chinese and Laotian militaries in medical service and logistics.

