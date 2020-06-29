UrduPoint.com
Chinese Lawmakers To Vote On Hong Kong Security Bill On Monday - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 09:00 AM

Chinese Lawmakers to Vote on Hong Kong Security Bill on Monday - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The Standing Committee of the Chinese parliament is expected to vote on the final version of the proposed Hong Kong security bill, which sparked criticism from a number of countries and triggered massive protests in the autonomous city, later on Monday, the Global Times newspaper reported.

According to the bill, the Chinese government will establish a national security agency in Hong Kong, which will be responsible for analyzing security situation in the special administrative region, making recommendations on the policy in the field of national security, as well as monitoring, coordinating, guiding and supporting Hong Kong in the implementation of national security obligations. Moreover, the body will have to set up a mechanism for cooperation with the region's law enforcement and judicial authorities.

The media outlet reported, citing Hong Kong representative, that discussions among lawmakers have ended with a general consensus on the bill.

According to another Hong Kong legislator, most members of the National People's Congress Standing Committee are in favor of ending the discussion as soon as possible.

"It will be deliberated for a vote at this session, and it's highly likely to be passed, a chance of over 99.9 percent," the lawmaker said, as cited by the newspaper.

Meanwhile, widespread protests continue to take place in Hong Kong against new security legislation.

On June 20, the Chinese authorities revealed the details of the proposed security bill, which threatens jail terms and hefty fines for any secessionist activity and attempts to undermine the state's authority.

Beijing has consistently stated that the ongoing public unrest in Hong Kong is the result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs.

