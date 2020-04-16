Chinese Leader Had Phone Conversation With Putin - China Central Television
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 08:26 PM
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Chinese President Xi Jinping had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, China Central Television reported.
According to the state-run broadcaster, the leaders' conversation took place on Thursday evening.
No further details were provided.