Chinese Leader Says Grateful To Russia For Donated Archives On CCP History

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 09:50 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) China is grateful to Russia for the congratulations and the support concerning the upcoming centenary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), as well as for the gifting of valuable archive documents related to the history of the party, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a videoconference meeting on Monday, during which they announced the extension of the Russian-Chinese treaty on agreement on friendship and cooperation.

"Rosarkhiv [Federal Archival Agency of Russia] handed over valuable historical documents related to the early period of the CCP, the Chinese side is sincerely grateful for the congratulations and the support from our good neighbor and true partner," Xi Jinping said during the videoconference with Putin.

China will be celebrating the centenary of the establishment of the CCP on July 1, which is the most important event in the country's political life this year.

More Stories From World

