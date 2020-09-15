UrduPoint.com
Chinese Leader To Commemorate 75th UN Anniversary By Videoconference - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend a virtual high-level meeting on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations and will deliver a speech, according to a statement by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

"At invitation, President Xi Jinping will attend high-level meetings to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the UN via videoconference and deliver important remarks," the spokeswoman said.

The annual session of the UN General Assembly begins on Tuesday in New York but in a manner different from any other previous session in the 75-years-old history of the United Nations given that the event will mostly be held virtually amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The General Debate segment, set to be held on September 22-26, will most likely see no country leader traveling to the United Nations headquarters to deliver their messages on this year's theme "The future we want, the United Nations we need: reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism - confronting COVID-19 through effective multilateral action."

Instead, the heads of state were invited to send pre-recorded speeches that will be presented in the General Assembly hall by a country's delegate already residing in New York.

