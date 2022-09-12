Chinese Leader to Visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan on September 14-16 - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) Chinese President Xi Jinping will go to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan on state visits on September 14-16, and will take part in the high-level summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) during his stay in Samarkand, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Monday.

"Chinese President Xi Jinping will take part in the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO on September 14-16, as well as at the invitation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, will pay official visits to these two countries," the diplomat said, as quoted by the Chinese foreign ministry.

Last week, Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said in an interview with Russian reporters that Moscow and Beijing were actively preparing for a meeting of Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the upcoming SCO summit.

The high-level SCO summit will be held in Samarkand on September 15-16.