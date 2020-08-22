Chinese Leader to Visit South Korea as Soon as Epidemiological Situation Stabilizes- Seoul

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Yang Jiechi and Director of the South Korean National Security Office Suh Hoon have agreed during talks to organize Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to South Korea as soon as the situation over the coronavirus pandemic stabilizes, the South Korean presidential administration said on Saturday.

In May, during phone talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the Chinese leader committed to visiting South Korea within this year. However, due to the pandemic, the schedule or any other information about the visit was never made public.

"In particular, the sides agreed to organize president Xi Jinping's visit to South Korea as soon as the situation over the coronavirus stabilizes and all the necessary conditions are established, the diplomatic agencies will further negotiate the time of the visit and other details.

The Chinese side confirmed that South Korea would be the first country president Xi would visit," the administration said.

The diplomats also held consultations on bilateral cooperation in fighting the pandemic, high-level exchanges, outstanding issues in South Korean-Chinese relations and the Korean Peninsula.

This is Yang's first visit to the East Asian nation in over two years and his first meeting with Suh since the latter assumed office as the national security chief in July.