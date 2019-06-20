UrduPoint.com
Chinese Leader Xi Embarks On 1st State Visit To North Korea - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 06:50 AM

Chinese Leader Xi Embarks on 1st State Visit to North Korea - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Chinese leader Xi Jinping left Beijing early on Thursday, embarking on his first state visit to North Korea, local media have reported.

The CCTV broadcaster reported that Xi was accompanied by Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Ding Xuexiang, the general secretary of the Communist Party of China, and Yang Jiechi, the director of the Office of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China.

Xi has been invited to visit North Korea by the country's leader Kim Jong Un.

After his two-day visit to the neighboring country, Xi is expected to head to Japan for the G20 summit where he is planned to hold talks with US President Donald Trump.

