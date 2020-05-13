UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Leader Xi To Visit South Korea By Year-End - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 10:22 PM

Chinese Leader Xi to Visit South Korea by Year-End - Reports

Chinese President Xi Jinping has committed to visiting South Korea within this year, media reported on Wednesday, citing an anonymous source in the South Korean Presidency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Chinese President Xi Jinping has committed to visiting South Korea within this year, media reported on Wednesday, citing an anonymous source in the South Korean Presidency.

According to South Korean news agency Yonhap, Xi initiated a 34-minute phone conversation with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in during which they discussed the bilateral cooperation amid the coronavirus pandemic, specifically with regard to the recently launched fast-track entry system for their business travelers.

An anonymous source from the South Korean president's administration was quoted in the report as saying that Xi has committed to visiting South Korea "as early as possible" within this year, possibly before the end of June.

Seoul is reportedly going to release a separate statement on details of the two leaders' conversation.

This marks already the second phone talks between Xi and Moon in less than two months.

Related Topics

Business China South Korea North Korea June Media From Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Communities will enjoy close family ties, socially ..

11 minutes ago

Successful distance learning for 1.2 million stude ..

11 minutes ago

Under-Secretary of MoHAP visits COVID-19 field hos ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Police reopen driving schools after Eid ho ..

56 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Montenegro in fight again ..

1 hour ago

ADQ to acquire 50 percent stake in Al Dahra Holdin ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.