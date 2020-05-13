Chinese Leader Xi to Visit South Korea by Year-End - Reports

Chinese President Xi Jinping has committed to visiting South Korea within this year, media reported on Wednesday, citing an anonymous source in the South Korean Presidency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Chinese President Xi Jinping has committed to visiting South Korea within this year, media reported on Wednesday, citing an anonymous source in the South Korean Presidency.

According to South Korean news agency Yonhap, Xi initiated a 34-minute phone conversation with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in during which they discussed the bilateral cooperation amid the coronavirus pandemic, specifically with regard to the recently launched fast-track entry system for their business travelers.

An anonymous source from the South Korean president's administration was quoted in the report as saying that Xi has committed to visiting South Korea "as early as possible" within this year, possibly before the end of June.

Seoul is reportedly going to release a separate statement on details of the two leaders' conversation.

This marks already the second phone talks between Xi and Moon in less than two months.