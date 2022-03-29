Chinese Leadership to Meet With EU Top Officials Over Ukraine on Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang will participate in a summit with European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday to discuss the Ukraine crisis.

"President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, accompanied by High Representative Josep Borrell, representing the EU, will meet Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang in the morning and Chinese President Xi Jinping in the afternoon," the EU Council said in a statement.

According to the statement, the parties will discuss Ukraine anent Russia's military operation in the country, as well as bilateral relations between China and the EU.

"The leaders will also discuss the state of bilateral relations and areas of shared interest such as climate change, biodiversity and health, as well as ways to ensure a more balanced and reciprocal trade relationship," the statement said.

The previous EU-China summit was held on June 2020.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.