Chinese Luxury Cruise Ship Visits Brunei
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2024 | 12:40 PM
BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) A luxury cruise ship from China made its inaugural visit to Brunei on Wednesday, according to Brunei's Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism.
The cruise ship, the Mediterranea, arrived with 2,531 passengers and 739 crew members. Over 40 Mandarin-speaking volunteers assisted during the ship's inaugural arrival.
Passengers were warmly welcomed with a traditional performance and later enjoyed guided tours to key landmarks in Brunei, including the Royal Regalia Museum, Jerudong Park, Kampong Ayer, and a mangrove river safari.
During their visit, passengers tasted local delicacies, enjoyed traditional beverages, and purchased authentic Bruneian souvenirs, enriching their brief stopover in the sultanate, according to the Tourism Development Department under Brunei's Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism.
The continuous arrival of international cruise ships underscores Brunei's rising prominence as a premier cruise destination, said the Tourism Development Department in a press release.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024
UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025
Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates
Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0
Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand
COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment
'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown
EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet
IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..
More Stories From World
-
Fears for the future as drug deaths among young Finns soar2 minutes ago
-
Finland to host LUMI AI factory as part of European initiative12 minutes ago
-
China's mega water diversion project benefits over 185 million people12 minutes ago
-
Pope to champion popular Catholic traditions in Corsica12 minutes ago
-
11-year-old shipwreck survivor rescued in Italy13 minutes ago
-
Kevin Johnson: US boxer fighting for Putin's Russia22 minutes ago
-
South Korea's Yoon vows to fight 'until the very last minute'22 minutes ago
-
Blown off course, turbine giant Orsted seeks second wind22 minutes ago
-
NASA performs first aircraft accident investigation on another world22 minutes ago
-
China announces nationwide roll-out of private pension scheme33 minutes ago
-
New tax to force digital platforms to pay for Australian news43 minutes ago
-
Team from Papua New Guinea to join Australia's National Rugby League52 minutes ago