Chinese Luxury Cruise Ship Visits Brunei

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2024 | 12:40 PM

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) A luxury cruise ship from China made its inaugural visit to Brunei on Wednesday, according to Brunei's Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism.

The cruise ship, the Mediterranea, arrived with 2,531 passengers and 739 crew members. Over 40 Mandarin-speaking volunteers assisted during the ship's inaugural arrival.

Passengers were warmly welcomed with a traditional performance and later enjoyed guided tours to key landmarks in Brunei, including the Royal Regalia Museum, Jerudong Park, Kampong Ayer, and a mangrove river safari.

During their visit, passengers tasted local delicacies, enjoyed traditional beverages, and purchased authentic Bruneian souvenirs, enriching their brief stopover in the sultanate, according to the Tourism Development Department under Brunei's Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism.

The continuous arrival of international cruise ships underscores Brunei's rising prominence as a premier cruise destination, said the Tourism Development Department in a press release.

