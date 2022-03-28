UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Records 1,275 Confirmed Covid-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2022 | 10:33 PM

Chinese mainland records 1,275 confirmed Covid-19 cases

The Chinese mainland recorded 1,275 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with 1,219 linked to local transmissions and 56 from overseas, according to data from the National Health Commission on Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland recorded 1,275 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with 1,219 linked to local transmissions and 56 from overseas, according to data from the National Health Commission on Monday.

A total of 5,134 new asymptomatic cases were also recorded on Sunday, and 38,649 asymptomatic patients remain under medical observation, CGTN reported.

Confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland now total 144,515, with the death toll at 4,638.

The latest tally of confirmed cases in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and Taiwan region is as follows: Hong Kong: 284,081 (42,632 recoveries, 7,252 deaths), Macao: 82 (80 recoveries), Taiwan: 22,769 (13,742 recoveries, 853 deaths).

Related Topics

China Hong Kong Sunday From

Recent Stories

BAP parts way with PTI govt in centre: Magsi

BAP parts way with PTI govt in centre: Magsi

45 seconds ago
 Ontario Lawmaker Faces Nine Charges Over Ottawa Co ..

Ontario Lawmaker Faces Nine Charges Over Ottawa Convoy Protest - Reports

47 seconds ago
 Opposition starts trembling as PML-Q supports PM i ..

Opposition starts trembling as PML-Q supports PM in no-trust motion: Farrukh

4 minutes ago
 Number of Ukrainian Refugees Arriving in EU Decrea ..

Number of Ukrainian Refugees Arriving in EU Decreases - EU

4 minutes ago
 Canada's Indigenous Leaders Meet With Pope, Seek A ..

Canada's Indigenous Leaders Meet With Pope, Seek Apology for Children's Abuse - ..

4 minutes ago
 US Military Conducts Raid With Air Landing in Nort ..

US Military Conducts Raid With Air Landing in Northern Syria - Reports

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>