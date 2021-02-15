Chinese mainland reports 1 new locally transmitted COVID-19 case

UrduPoint.com
The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported nine newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including a locally transmitted one, the National Health Commission said Monday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported nine newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including a locally transmitted one, the National Health Commission said Monday.

The new locally transmitted case was reported in Hebei Province, the commission said in its daily report.

No suspected cases or deaths related to COVID-19 were newly reported, the commission said.

Also on Sunday, 61 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Sunday, a total of 4,869 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,633 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 236 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 89,772 by Sunday, including 637 patients still receiving treatment, 11 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 84,499 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland by the end of Sunday, and 10,129 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Sunday also saw 10 asymptomatic cases newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, three asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 396 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 283 arrived from outside the mainland.

By the end of Sunday, 10,779 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 193 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 48 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 937 cases, including nine deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 10,185 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, 46 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 859 had been discharged in Taiwan.

