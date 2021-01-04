UrduPoint.com
Chinese Mainland Reports 13 New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :China's National Health Commission said Monday that it received reports of 33 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Sunday, including 13 locally transmitted cases and 20 imported ones.

Six locally transmitted cases were reported in Liaoning, four in Hebei, two in Beijing and one in Heilongjiang, said the commission in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported.

A total of 17 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday.

By the end of Sunday, a total of 4,323 imported cases had been reported on the mainland.

Among them, 4,037 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 286 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 87,150 by Sunday, including 411 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 82,105 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,634 had died of the virus, according to the report.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland as of Sunday.

