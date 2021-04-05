Chinese mainland reports 15 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com
The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 15 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said Monday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 15 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said Monday.

The same day also saw 17 new imported cases on the mainland, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, according to the report.

