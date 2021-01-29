Chinese mainland reports 16 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported 16 new imported COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 4,673

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland reported 16 new imported COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 4,673.

Nine new imported cases were reported in Shanghai, five in Guangdong, and one each in Tianjin and Hunan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Friday.

Among all the imported cases, 4,373 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 300 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.