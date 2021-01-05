UrduPoint.com
Chinese Mainland Reports 17 New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Tue 05th January 2021

China's National Health Commission said Tuesday that it received reports of 33 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Monday, of which 17 were locally transmitted and 16 were imported

Of the locally transmitted cases, 14 were reported in Hebei, two in Liaoning and one in Beijing, said the commission in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported.

A total of 12 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday.

By the end of Monday, a total of 4,339 imported cases had been reported on the mainland.

Among them, 4,045 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 294 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 87,183 by Monday, including 432 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 82,117 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,634 had died of the virus, according to the report.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland as of Monday.

