Chinese mainland reports 44 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 44 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Of the new local cases, 34 were reported in Inner Mongolia, eight in Zhejiang, one in Heilongjiang, and one in Shanghai, the commission said.

Also reported were 30 new imported cases in eight provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 99,371 by Tuesday, including 1,133 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 22 were in severe condition.

A total of 93,602 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 23 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Tuesday, of whom 18 were from outside the mainland.