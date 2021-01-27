UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 01:15 PM

Chinese mainland reports 55 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 75 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 55 locally transmitted and 20 arriving from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said Wednesday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 75 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 55 locally transmitted and 20 arriving from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 29 were reported in Heilongjiang, 14 in Jilin, seven in Hebei, four in Beijing and one in Shanghai, the commission said in its daily report.

One suspected case was newly reported in Shaanxi. No deaths related to the disease were reported on Tuesday, said the commission.

By the end of Tuesday, the mainland had reported 4,644 imported COVID-19 cases in total. Among them, 4,351 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 293 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

