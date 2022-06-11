Chinese mainland reports 65 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 65 local confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 36 in Beijing and 19 in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) APP):The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 65 local confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 36 in Beijing and 19 in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

Two other provincial-level regions on the mainland also saw new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, according to the commission.

A total of 73 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in nine provincial-level regions, including 25 in Beijing, 24 in Inner Mongolia, and nine in Shanghai.

Following the recovery of 88 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospitals on Friday, there were 786 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment across the Chinese mainland.

Friday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths at 5,226.