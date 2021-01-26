UrduPoint.com
Chinese Mainland Reports 69 New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 82 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 69 locally transmitted and 13 arriving from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 53 were reported in Heilongjiang, seven in Jilin, five in Hebei, and two each in Beijing and Shanghai, the commission said in its daily report.

Three suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were newly reported in Shanghai. One death related to the disease was reported in Jilin on Monday, said the commission.

