Chinese Mainland Reports 88 New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 12:57 PM

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 103 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 88 locally transmitted cases and 15 arriving from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 46 were reported in Jilin, 19 in Hebei, 16 in Heilongjiang, and seven in Beijing, the commission said in its daily report.

No suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported on Tuesday, said the commission.

By the end of Tuesday, the mainland had reported 4,545 imported COVID-19 cases. Among them, 4,269 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 276 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 88,557 by Tuesday, including 1,473 patients still receiving treatment, 62 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 82,449 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,635 had died of the disease, according to the commission.

There were no suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Tuesday, and 34,966 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Tuesday also saw 58 asymptomatic cases newly reported, of which 15 arrived from outside the mainland. On the same day, 39 asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

