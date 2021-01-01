Chinese mainland reports 9 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 03:29 PM

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 19 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including nine locally transmitted cases and 10 arriving from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said Friday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 19 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including nine locally transmitted cases and 10 arriving from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Five of the locally transmitted cases were reported in Beijing, and four in northeast China's Liaoning Province, the commission said in its daily report.

A new suspected case arriving in Shanghai from outside the mainland was reported Thursday, said the commission.

Seventeen COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Thursday.

By the end of Thursday, a total of 4,273 imported cases had been reported on the mainland.

Among them, 4,006 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 267 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 87,071 by Thursday, including 370 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 82,067 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,634 had died as a result of the virus, according to the commission.

There was one suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Thursday, and 13,584 close contacts remained under medical observation.

