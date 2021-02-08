UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Mainland Reports No New Locally-transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 02:03 PM

Chinese mainland reports no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

No new locally-transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Monday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :No new locally-transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Monday.

A total of 14 new confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported on the same day, the commission said, adding that Shanghai and Guangdong each reported seven cases.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.

Sunday also saw the discharge of 72 COVID-19 patients from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Sunday, a total of 4,804 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,527 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 277 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 89,706 by Sunday, including 1,118 patients still receiving treatment, 20 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 83,952 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus, according to the commission.

There were three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland as of Sunday, and 27,636 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Sunday saw 16 newly reported asymptomatic cases, with 15 of them arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, no asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 639 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 291 arrived from outside the mainland.

By the end of Sunday, 10,635 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 186 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 48 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 927 cases, including nine deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 9,887 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 46 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 844 had been discharged in Taiwan.

Related Topics

China Died Shanghai Hong Kong Same Saudi Arabia Riyals Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE Foreign Minister, Spanish counterpart discuss ..

4 minutes ago

Somali opposition leaders say they no longer recog ..

57 seconds ago

Tennis: Australian Open results - 2nd update

59 seconds ago

Army has nothing to do with politics, no backdoor ..

1 minute ago

Online exhibition held on China-CEEC cooperation a ..

1 minute ago

Hong Kong stocks end higher on 08 feb 20201

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.