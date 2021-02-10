UrduPoint.com
Chinese Mainland Reports No New Locally-transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 02:46 PM

No new locally-transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Wednesday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :No new locally-transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

A total of 14 new confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported on the same day, including six in Shanghai, three in Zhejiang and one each in Tianjin, Jiangsu, Fujian, Sichuan and Shaanxi.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission added.

Tuesday also saw the discharge of 102 COVID-19 patients from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Tuesday, a total of 4,832 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,565 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 267 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 89,734 by Tuesday, including 969 patients still receiving treatment, 17 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 84,129 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus, according to the commission.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland as of Tuesday, and 18,742 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Tuesday saw seven newly reported asymptomatic cases, all arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, three asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 555 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 292 arrived from outside the mainland.

By the end of Tuesday, 10,693 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 188 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 48 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 933 cases, including nine deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 9,976 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 46 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 850 had been discharged in Taiwan.

