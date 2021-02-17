UrduPoint.com
Chinese Mainland Reports No New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 01:24 PM

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported seven new COVID-19 cases, all imported, the National Health Commission said Wednesday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported seven new COVID-19 cases, all imported, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Five new suspected COVID-19 cases from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission said in its daily report.

Also on Tuesday, 55 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Tuesday, a total of 4,892 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,669 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 223 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 89,795 by Tuesday, including 557 patients still receiving treatment, 10 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 84,602 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were six suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland by the end of Tuesday, and 8,577 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Tuesday also saw six asymptomatic cases newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, one asymptomatic case was re-categorized as a confirmed case.

A total of 363 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 282 arrived from outside the mainland.

By the end of Tuesday, 10,796 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 195 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 48 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 937 cases, including nine deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 10,232 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, 46 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 859 had been discharged in Taiwan.

