Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the National Health Commission said Monday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the National Health Commission said Monday.

As of Sunday, no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases had been reported for a week, according to the commission.

The commission received reports of 11 new imported COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

One new suspected case from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai on Sunday. No new deaths related to the disease were reported, according to the commission.

On Sunday, 33 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Sunday, a total of 4,939 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,754 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 185 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 89,842 by Sunday, including 401 patients still receiving treatment, two of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 84,805 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died of the disease.

There were three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland by the end of Sunday, and 7,832 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Sunday also saw eight asymptomatic cases newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. Two asymptomatic cases arriving from outside the mainland were re-categorized as confirmed ones.

A total of 309 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 271 arrived from outside the mainland.

By the end of Sunday, 10,868 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 197 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 48 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 942 cases, including nine deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 10,389 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, 47 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 893 had been discharged in Taiwan.