UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Mainland Reports No New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 02:19 PM

Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the National Health Commission said on Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

Seven new imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, said the commission in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.

On Sunday, 11 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Sunday, a total of 5,202 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 5,043 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 159 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,106 by Sunday, including 161 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 85,309 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died of the disease.

There were four suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Sunday, and 3,364 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Sunday also saw reports of eight asymptomatic cases, all arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, one asymptomatic case from outside the mainland was re-categorized as a confirmed case.

A total of 235 asymptomatic cases, all of whom were imported ones, were under medical observation.

By the end of Sunday, 11,379 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 203 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 48 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 1,006 cases, including 10 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 10,875 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, 47 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 963 had been discharged in Taiwan.

Related Topics

China Died Hong Kong Same Saudi Arabia Riyals Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Syed Yousaf Gillani challenges Senate Chairman ele ..

27 seconds ago

Record of $1.5m paid to Broadsheet is missing, rep ..

20 minutes ago

AstraZeneca says vaccine 79% effective, no blood c ..

1 minute ago

Dr.Sania Nishtar visits G-11 to review street hawk ..

1 minute ago

Iran's National South Oil Company Hiked Oil Output ..

1 minute ago

Brazil to accelerate vaccination process

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.