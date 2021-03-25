UrduPoint.com
Chinese Mainland Reports No New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 04:39 PM

Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said on Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Eleven new imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, said the commission in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.

On Wednesday, four COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Wednesday, a total of 5,232 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 5,069 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 163 remained hospitalized.

No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,136 by Wednesday, including 165 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 85,335 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died of the disease.

There were four suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland as of Wednesday, and 3,604 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Wednesday also saw reports of 10 asymptomatic cases, all arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, two asymptomatic cases from outside the mainland were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

