UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Man Causes Outage After Sit-ups Atop Power Pole: Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 12:36 PM

Chinese man causes outage after sit-ups atop power pole: reports

A man in China scaled a utility pole to do sit-ups off the top of it, stunning onlookers and causing a power cut to thousands of homes, media said Tuesday

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :A man in China scaled a utility pole to do sit-ups off the top of it, stunning onlookers and causing a power cut to thousands of homes, media said Tuesday.

The unnamed man was taken away by police following his antics on Sunday evening on the outskirts of the southwestern city of Chengdu, the People's Daily said.

It published a video on the Twitter-like Weibo showing the man suspended about 10 metres (30 feet) in the air as he did a stomach crunch off the top of the pylon.

"The local power company initiated an emergency power cut... affecting tens of thousands of households," the People's Daily said.

Emergency services, including medical personnel, rushed to the scene, The Paper in Shanghai said.

It was not clear why the man decided to do sit-ups off the pole but state media warned against anyone copying him.

"The man's behaviour is too dangerous!" said one outlet.

The incident was a hot topic on Chinese social media, with at least 1.7 million views of one hashtag relating to it.

"I was annoyed because no electricity... and when I see the news and know the reason, I feel annoyed and amused at the same time," said one Weibo user affected by the bizarre incident.

Another on Weibo did not find it so funny.

"Black-outs can waste a lot of money and potentially lead to a fatal accident," they said.

Local police were unavailable for comment.

Related Topics

Accident Police Electricity China Social Media Company Chengdu Shanghai Man Same Lead Money Sunday Media Top Million

Recent Stories

LFOVK hails Turkey's call for justice on Kashmir a ..

22 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim on 23 feb 2021

22 minutes ago

Multan plans to construct stone wall from Dehli Ga ..

22 minutes ago

UAE leaders send Japanese Emperor birthday message ..

38 minutes ago

Georgian Police Detain Opposition Figure Melia, De ..

22 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 111.61 million

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.