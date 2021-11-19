UrduPoint.com

Chinese Man Fined $31,000 For Breaking COVID-19 Rules - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) A Chinese man was fined 200,000 Yuan ($31,000) and given a two-year suspended jail sentence for concealing COVID-19 symptoms after a trip abroad and breaking quarantine rules, media reported.

A court in the Chinese city of Pingxiang, near the Vietnamese border, found that the man did not tell border guards he had a fever when he returned from Vietnam, according to Chinese digital daily The Paper.

He also concealed there were confirmed COVID-19 cases at the Vietnamese hotel where he stayed during his business trip.

The man tested positive for the coronavirus after coming back to China in April and was put into quarantine at a hotel but reportedly flouted quarantine rules to sneak out to meet friends. His behavior led to 488 people being put in quarantine, according to the outlet.

