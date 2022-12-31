UrduPoint.com

Chinese Manufacturing Index Falls To 47% In December - Statistical Office

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Chinese Manufacturing Index Falls to 47% in December - Statistical Office

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) China's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 47% in December and remained below the psychological mark of 50% despite relaxed domestic COVID-19 controls, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday.

A PMI reading above 50% indicates expansionary business sentiment, while a reading under 50% means that business activity has contracted.

The PMI fell by 1 percentage point in December from 48% in November, the statement said. PMI of large enterprises in December amounted to 48.3%, a 0.8 percentage point fall compared to November, while PMI of medium and small enterprises slowed down by 1.7 and 0.9 percentage points, reaching 46.4% and 44.7%, respectively.

Manufacturing PMI is calculated from five key indicators, including the index of production, the index of new orders, the index of raw materials stocks, the index of employment, and the index of supplies of raw materials.

Four out of them decreased by an average of 3.7 percentage points, with the index of raw materials stocks slightly growing by 0.4 percentage points.

China's non-manufacturing PMI slumped to 41.6% in December, down from 46.7% in November, and remained below the threshold of 50% for a third month in a row, the statement said.

In November, China saw a record increase in local COVID-19 outbreaks. Due to the deterioration of the epidemiological situation, the authorities introduced partial lockdowns in some areas while also forcing their residents to undergo PCR testing on a daily basis.

In late December, China announced that it was abandoning its zero-tolerance policy for COVID-19 and preparing to reopen its borders in January.

Related Topics

Business China Reading January November December Stocks From First Prudential Modarba Employment

Recent Stories

Cementing Pak-US education ties a core priority: M ..

Cementing Pak-US education ties a core priority: Masood Khan

5 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 31st De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 31st December 2022

2 hours ago
 God poised for significant quarterly rise followin ..

God poised for significant quarterly rise following interest rate-driven decline

9 hours ago
 U.S. stocks suffer worst year since 2008

U.S. stocks suffer worst year since 2008

11 hours ago
 UAE leads Arab world in exports of manufactures

UAE leads Arab world in exports of manufactures

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.