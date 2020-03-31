UrduPoint.com
Chinese Medical Experts Arrive In Venezuela To Help Fight COVID-19 - Caracas

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) A team of Chinese medical experts and a cargo of medical supplies from the country have arrived in Venezuela to help the Latin American nation tackle the COVID-19 outbreak, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"On the morning of Monday, a group of experts on the coronavirus prevention and control from China arrived in Caracas International Airport, along with a cargo of medical supplies," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, part of the medical supply was procured by the Venezuelan government, while the rest was sent by China as humanitarian assistance. In particular, the supply included bioprotective suits, ultrasonic equipment, oxygen masks and 500,000 rapid tests, the ministry said.

There are currently 129 COVID-19 confirmed cases with three fatalities in Venezuela, according to the country's Health Ministry.

