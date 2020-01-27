UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Medical Service Says Country Has 2,840 Confirmed Cases Of New Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:56 PM

Chinese Medical Service Says Country Has 2,840 Confirmed Cases of New Coronavirus

The number of people infected with the deadly new strain of coronavirus in the country has risen to 2,840, according to recent data from Dingxiangyuan, a Chinese internet service that specializes in medical information

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The number of people infected with the deadly new strain of coronavirus in the country has risen to 2,840, according to recent data from Dingxiangyuan, a Chinese internet service that specializes in medical information.

On Friday, the portal said that a total of 883 cases of coronavirus had been officially confirmed in China.

The service collects its data from the latest reports from state media as well as updates from provincial health commissions.

Related Topics

Internet China Media From

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

1 hour ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

2 hours ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

3 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

3 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

3 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.