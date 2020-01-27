Chinese Medical Service Says Country Has 2,840 Confirmed Cases of New Coronavirus

The number of people infected with the deadly new strain of coronavirus in the country has risen to 2,840, according to recent data from Dingxiangyuan, a Chinese internet service that specializes in medical information

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The number of people infected with the deadly new strain of coronavirus in the country has risen to 2,840, according to recent data from Dingxiangyuan, a Chinese internet service that specializes in medical information.

On Friday, the portal said that a total of 883 cases of coronavirus had been officially confirmed in China.

The service collects its data from the latest reports from state media as well as updates from provincial health commissions.