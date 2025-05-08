Chinese Medical Team Offers Free Clinical Services In Malta
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2025 | 11:10 AM
VALLETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The 20th Chinese medical team from the Mediterranean Regional Centre for Traditional Chinese Medicine (MRCTCM) provided free clinical services to residents at the Swieqi Local Council in eastern Malta on Tuesday.
The event began with a lecture by Tang Limei, a member of the medical team, who introduced Baduanjin, a traditional form of Chinese aerobic exercise known for its health benefits. Following Tang's demonstration, attendees enthusiastically took part in the practice.
After the lecture, the medical team offered a range of services, including blood pressure and blood sugar checks, personalized health consultations, and the distribution of free medical supplies.
"I found the event very interesting," said 72-year-old Christine Cuschieri. "Practicing Baduanjin is not only good for older people but also beneficial for the younger people. I plan to continue practicing it at home.
I'm sure it will be very helpful."
"I would love to see more events like this," said 79-year-old Marie Louise. "It was very good and helpful." Louise, who previously received acupuncture at Malta's state-run Mater Dei Hospital, said she is considering trying the treatment again to relieve neck pain.
Josette Mifsud, 73, described the event as a "new experience." "We really enjoyed the Baduanjin exercises. It was very beneficial," she said. It was her first time learning about traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), and she expressed hope to continue practicing at home. She also suggested that more local councils consider organizing similar events due to their value for public health.
The MRCTCM was established by the Chinese and Maltese governments in 1994. To date, 20 Chinese medical teams comprising over 100 doctors, have provided TCM treatments to approximately 250,000 Maltese patients.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025
3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army
India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq
Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..
Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions
More Stories From World
-
Chinese medical team offers free clinical services in Malta6 minutes ago
-
China attracts growing number of international visitors during May Day holiday16 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan welcomed over one million foreign tourists in a month for first time2 hours ago
-
Kyrgyzstan expresses concern over military conflict between India, Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Kyrgyzstan’s president calls on India, Pakistan to exercise restraint to prevent escalation2 hours ago
-
UN renews call on India, Pakistan for 'maximum restraint' after clashes3 hours ago
-
UN renews call on India, Pakistan for 'maximum restraint' after overnight clashes10 hours ago
-
UN formally names Spain's Miguel Moratinos as Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia11 hours ago
-
India's military strikes blatant violation of UN Charter, international law: Chinese scholar12 hours ago
-
Spanish PM welcomes Pakistan's proportional, diplomatic response to Indian aggression15 hours ago
-
Sardar Yousaf visits Pakistan Hajj Mission in Madinah, reviews pilgrim services16 hours ago
-
Pakistan Embassy organizes photo exhibition to commemorate 74 years of Pak-China diplomatic relation ..18 hours ago