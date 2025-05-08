Chinese medical team offers free clinical services in Malta

(@FahadShabbir)

VALLETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The 20th Chinese medical team from the Mediterranean Regional Centre for Traditional Chinese Medicine (MRCTCM) provided free clinical services to residents at the Swieqi Local Council in eastern Malta on Tuesday.

The event began with a lecture by Tang Limei, a member of the medical team, who introduced Baduanjin, a traditional form of Chinese aerobic exercise known for its health benefits. Following Tang's demonstration, attendees enthusiastically took part in the practice.

After the lecture, the medical team offered a range of services, including blood pressure and blood sugar checks, personalized health consultations, and the distribution of free medical supplies.

"I found the event very interesting," said 72-year-old Christine Cuschieri. "Practicing Baduanjin is not only good for older people but also beneficial for the younger people. I plan to continue practicing it at home.

I'm sure it will be very helpful."

"I would love to see more events like this," said 79-year-old Marie Louise. "It was very good and helpful." Louise, who previously received acupuncture at Malta's state-run Mater Dei Hospital, said she is considering trying the treatment again to relieve neck pain.

Josette Mifsud, 73, described the event as a "new experience." "We really enjoyed the Baduanjin exercises. It was very beneficial," she said. It was her first time learning about traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), and she expressed hope to continue practicing at home. She also suggested that more local councils consider organizing similar events due to their value for public health.

The MRCTCM was established by the Chinese and Maltese governments in 1994. To date, 20 Chinese medical teams comprising over 100 doctors, have provided TCM treatments to approximately 250,000 Maltese patients.