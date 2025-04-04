Chinese medical team provides free health services to Cameroon school

YAOUNDE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) A Chinese medical team working in Cameroon on Thursday provided free health care services to a Primary school in Mbalmayo.

The free health care services, including dental checks, health counseling and a lecture on infectious disease prevention, benefited over 80 students and teachers of the school.

The activity involved 14 professionals from the Chinese medical team on an aid mission in Mbalmayo, an industrial town about 40 km from the national capital of Yaounde. The medical team also donated study materials to the school.

"With the Chinese doctors, I really learned how diseases are contaminated, and how to brush your teeth and wash your hands, how to behave," said Stephane, a student of the school.

Head of the medical team Ren Qinglan said, "This is just a beginning, we will continue with other kinds of free medical services to help more local people."

Since 1975, China's Shanxi Province has sent 24 batches of medical professionals on aid missions to Cameroon, involving 786 staff in total. The current batch consists of separate assignments in Yaounde and Mbalmayo.