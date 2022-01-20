UrduPoint.com

Chinese Military Accuses US Destroyer Ship Of Encroaching On Xisha Islands Waters

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2022 | 02:04 PM

Chinese Military Accuses US Destroyer Ship of Encroaching on Xisha Islands Waters

The United States missile destroyer USS Benfold illegally entered the waters of the disputed Xisha islands, also known as the Paracel islands, in the South China Sea, which China considers to be under its jurisdiction, Tian Junli, the Chinese military's Southern Theater Command spokesman, said on Thursday, calling on Washington to stop such provocations

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The United States missile destroyer USS Benfold illegally entered the waters of the disputed Xisha islands, also known as the Paracel islands, in the South China Sea, which China considers to be under its jurisdiction, Tian Junli, the Chinese military's Southern Theater Command spokesman, said on Thursday, calling on Washington to stop such provocations.

"On January 20 the US missile destroyer USS Benfold illegally entered the territorial waters of Chinese Xisha archipelago without authorization from the Chinese government," Tian said on WeChat.

He noted that the group of Chinese Navy's Southern Theater Command escorted the US destroyer and warned it to vacate the area.

According to Tian, the US actions have significantly infringed on China's sovereignty and security, while proving Washington's intentions to militarize the South China Sea.

"The facts have abundantly proven that the US is purely a creator of security threats in the South China Sea, as well as the major disruptor of peace and stability in (the region)," Tian said, stressing that Beijing demands Washington to "immediately terminate such provocative actions," otherwise it will be held accountable.

The South China Sea is one of the fault lines in US-China relations, with Washington rejecting Beijing's territorial claims in the resource-rich waters. The Paracels, called the Xisha Islands by Beijing, are part of the dispute alongside the Spratly archipelago, as China, Taiwan and Vietnam put claims on them.

The situation in the region is aggravated by the frequent passing of US warships, which, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, violate international law and undermine China's sovereignty.

In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled that China had no grounds for territorial claims in the South China Sea, as the Spratly archipelago were not islands, and did not constitute an exclusive economic zone. Beijing refused to recognize the decision.

Related Topics

China Washington Beijing The Hague United States Vietnam January 2016 From Government Court

Recent Stories

Stage-1 of Kurram Tangi dam to be completed by Jun ..

Stage-1 of Kurram Tangi dam to be completed by June 2023

31 seconds ago
 HEC announces PhD scholarships in US universities

HEC announces PhD scholarships in US universities

32 seconds ago
 Rs2,819.98 mln GIDC utilized on TAPI, PSGP project ..

Rs2,819.98 mln GIDC utilized on TAPI, PSGP projects

34 seconds ago
 Over 33, 964 workers sent to abroad from August 20 ..

Over 33, 964 workers sent to abroad from August 2018 to Janaury 17, 2022: OEC

36 seconds ago
 NPO to organize webinar on 'PPIC' on Jan 27

NPO to organize webinar on 'PPIC' on Jan 27

4 minutes ago
 Distt admn recovered 300 fertilizer bags from priv ..

Distt admn recovered 300 fertilizer bags from private godown

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.