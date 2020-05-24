UrduPoint.com
Chinese Military Briefly Detain Indian Border Guards In Disputed Ladakh Area - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 02:30 PM

Chinese Military Briefly Detain Indian Border Guards in Disputed Ladakh Area - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) Chinese military detained and then released a group of Indian border guards on the Line of Actual Control in the disputed border area in Ladakh, a region administered by India as a union territory, NDTV reported on Sunday, citing its source.

"The situation became very volatile last Wednesday when a scuffle between Indian jawans [servicemen] and the Chinese resulted in detention of some of our jawans but later they were released," the source told the broadcaster.

The situation was resolved following a meeting of military commanders of the two sides, the broadcaster said.

Earlier this week, Indian media reported that New Delhi and Beijing had deployed additional troops to the border area in Ladakh following two violent face-offs in early May, which left several soldiers injured on both sides.

The Line of Actual Control stretches over 1,200 miles of border between India and China that have been in constant dispute which has led to several armed confrontations and frequent skirmishes.

