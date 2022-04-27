UrduPoint.com

Chinese Military Flays Passage Of US Warship In Taiwan Strait

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2022 | 11:20 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Wednesday slammed the transit of USS Sampson guided-missile destroyer through the Taiwan Strait, accusing the United States of undermining stability in the region.

The US warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday and, according to the PLA, "hyped it (the passage) up publicly."

"The US has been frequently carrying out provocative acts to send wrong signals to 'Taiwan Independence' forces, deliberately undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. China is firmly opposed to this," PLA Eastern Theater Command spokesperson Shi Yi said in a statement.

Troops of the PLA Eastern Theater Command tracked and monitored the US destroyer through the whole course, according to the statement.

Taiwan alienated from Beijing after becoming a stronghold of the Chinese Nationalist Party (the Kuomintang) following its defeat to the Communist Party in a civil war in 1949. The Chinese mainland and the island resumed business and informal contacts in the late 1980s. Today Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign countries with Taiwan and considers the Chinese sovereignty upon it indisputable under the so-called One-China principle.

