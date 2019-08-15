Chinese military personnel parade near Hong Kong border: AFP

Thousands of Chinese military personnel waving red flags paraded at a sports stadium in a city across the border from Hong Kong on Thursday, an AFP reporter witnessed

Shenzhen, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Thousands of Chinese military personnel waving red flags paraded at a sports stadium in a city across the border from Hong Kong on Thursday, an AFP reporter witnessed.

Armoured vehicles were also seen inside the stadium in Shenzhen, with the event taking place as concerns build that China may intervene to end 10 weeks of unrest in Hong Kong.

State-run media reported this week that the elements of the People's Armed Police (PAP), which is under the command of the Central Military Commission, were assembling in Shenzhen.

Some of the personnel inside the stadium on Thursday had armed police insignias on their camouflage fatigues, according to the AFP reporter.

The security forces could be seen moving in formation inside the stadium, and occasionally running, while others rode around outside on motorbikes.

Outside the stadium -- which is around 7 kilometres (4.5 miles) from Hong Kong -- there were also dozens of trucks and armoured personnel carriers.

"I don't know why they're here, but it could be related to Hong Kong," a ticket vendor at the stadium told AFP.

The People's Daily and Global Times, two of the most powerful state-run media outlets, published videos on Monday of what it said was the PAP assembling in Shenzhen.