UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Military Personnel Parade Near Hong Kong Border: AFP

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 01:32 PM

Chinese military personnel parade near Hong Kong border: AFP

Thousands of Chinese military personnel waving red flags paraded at a sports stadium in a city across the border from Hong Kong on Thursday, an AFP reporter witnessed

Shenzhen, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Thousands of Chinese military personnel waving red flags paraded at a sports stadium in a city across the border from Hong Kong on Thursday, an AFP reporter witnessed.

Armoured vehicles were also seen inside the stadium in Shenzhen, with the event taking place as concerns build that China may intervene to end 10 weeks of unrest in Hong Kong.

State-run media reported this week that the elements of the People's Armed Police (PAP), which is under the command of the Central Military Commission, were assembling in Shenzhen.

Some of the personnel inside the stadium on Thursday had armed police insignias on their camouflage fatigues, according to the AFP reporter.

The security forces could be seen moving in formation inside the stadium, and occasionally running, while others rode around outside on motorbikes.

Outside the stadium -- which is around 7 kilometres (4.5 miles) from Hong Kong -- there were also dozens of trucks and armoured personnel carriers.

"I don't know why they're here, but it could be related to Hong Kong," a ticket vendor at the stadium told AFP.

The People's Daily and Global Times, two of the most powerful state-run media outlets, published videos on Monday of what it said was the PAP assembling in Shenzhen.

Related Topics

Police Sports China Vehicles Shenzhen Hong Kong May Border Media Event From

Recent Stories

'Why didn't you play?' S. Korean fan flies to Swed ..

2 minutes ago

Japan's new emperor speaks of 'deep remorse' in 1s ..

2 minutes ago

US Military Registers Explosion on European Rocket ..

2 minutes ago

Irish airport flights suspended after runway plane ..

2 minutes ago

Upcoming UNSC meeting on Kashmir Pakistan's big d ..

3 minutes ago

Eurozone stocks higher, London dips at open

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.