Chinese Military Says US Destroyer Entered Territorial Waters Without Permission

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) China called on the United States to halt provocations after US destroyer John McCain on Friday entered Chinese territorial waters around the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea without Beijing's consent, Zhang Nandong, a spokesman of Chinese military's southern command, said.

"The US Navy's missile destroyer John S.

McCain invaded the territorial waters of China in the Xisha archipelago (Paracel Islands) on October 9 without the permission of the Chinese government," Zhang said in a statement.

According to Beijing, the US warships often enter the South China Sea to demonstrate military might, violating China's sovereignty and undermining stability in the region.

Zhang urged the US to stop provocations in order to "avoid accidents."