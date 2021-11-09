Chinese Military to Conduct Patrol Near Taiwan

UrduPoint.com

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The Chinese military will conduct patrol in direction of the Taiwan Strait amid the visit of US congressmen to the island, Eastern Combat Command Zone of the People's Liberation Army of China said on Tuesday.

Taiwan's Central news Agency reported that a military plane carrying a delegation of US congressmen had landed on the island of Taiwan on Tuesday evening.

"On November 9, the command of the Eastern Zone of the People's Liberation Army of China organized combat patrols in the direction of the Taiwan Strait in order to check and increase the combat effectiveness and potential of joint actions of various branches and types of troops," the military department said on WeChat.

